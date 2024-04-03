Best Pep Guardiola quotes

By Ben Hayward
published

From Barcelona to Manchester City, a look at Pep Guardiola's most memorable quotes...

Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola celebrates a goal against Tenerife at Camp Nou in May 2010.
Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola celebrates a goal against Tenerife at Camp Nou in May 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola loves talking about football. When he was preparing to become a coach, the Catalan met Marcelo Bielsa for a barbeque in Argentina. They spoke for 11 hours.

In his first season as Barcelona boss, Guardiola's press conferences were long. He was happy to talk for as long as questions were being asked.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1