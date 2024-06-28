Best Spanish midfielders

By
published

Spain have been blessed with some of the best midfielders in the history of football. Here, a look at some of their finest...

Xavi and Andres Iniesta celebrate after the latter's goal for Spain against the Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup final.
Xavi and Andres Iniesta celebrate after the latter's goal for Spain against the Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With results disappointing, performances poor and his job under threat, Luis Aragones opted to change Spain's style.

Aragones put his faith in a group of midfielders, mostly of small stature. Technique over physique.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.