Best Spanish midfielders

Xavi and Andres Iniesta celebrate after the latter's goal for Spain against the Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup final.

With results disappointing, performances poor and his job under threat, Luis Aragones opted to change Spain's style.

Aragones put his faith in a group of midfielders, mostly of small stature. Technique over physique.

The plan worked and kickstarted an era of spectacular success as Spain went on to win Euro 2008, beginning a run of three tournament triumphs.

Here, a look at some of the best midfielders from that glorious era and across the history of the Spanish national team...

32. Fabian Ruiz

Fabian Ruiz in action for Spain against Italy at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After four years at Real Betis, Fabian Ruiz went on to play for Napoli and then Paris Saint-Germain and the versatile midfielder has represented Spain since 2019.

Known for his vision, passing and dribbling, Ruiz was part of the Spain side which won the UEFA Nations League in 2023. He was also in the squads for Euro 2020 and Euro 2024, but was not selected for the 2022 World Cup.

31. Jose Maria Bakero

Italy's Antonio Benarrivo and Spain's Jose Maria Bakero in action at the 1994 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jose Maria Bakero began his career as a striker but was converted into an attacking midfielder and became one of the best in Spain.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bakero helped Real Sociedad to two La Liga titles in the early 1980s and won four more at Barcelona, where he was also part of Johan Cruyff's European Cup-winning side in 1992. He earned 30 caps for Spain between 1987 and 1994, scoring seven goals.

30. Pirri

West Germany's Uli Hoeness and Spain's Pirri compete for the ball in 1976. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pirri won 10 La Liga titles, four Copas del Rey and a European Cup in a long stint at Real Madrid between 1964 and 1980.

A central midfielder who finished his career by dropping back to play as a sweeper, Pirri played 41 times for Spain and scored 16 goals. Also a qualified doctor, he was named Real Madrid's honorary president in 2023.

29. Juan Señor

West Germany's Andreas Brehme and Spain's Juan Señor run after the ball in a game at Euro 1984. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Juan Señor won 41 caps for Spain in the 1980s and scored six times for his country, including the decisive final goal in a 12-1 win over Malta, which sealed qualification for Euro 1985 on a historic night.

Señor played at Euro 1984 as Spain reached the final and again at the 1986 World Cup, when he netted against Belgium in a quarter-final loss on penalties. At club level, he spent three years at Alaves and nine with Zaragoza.

28. Juan Manuel Asensi

Juan Manuel Asensi with Spain in 1978. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Juan Manuel Asensi began his career with Elche and quickly earned international recognition, representing Spain at the 1968 Olympic Games.

Asensi went on to win 41 caps for his country, scoring seven goals, and played for 10 years at Barcelona between 1970 and 1980. Spain missed out on a few tournaments in that time, but the attacking midfielder played in the 1978 World Cup and Euro 1980.

27. Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara scores a penalty for Spain in the shootout against Italy in the semi-finals of Euro 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most talented midfielders of his generation, Thiago Alcantara came through the youth ranks at Barcelona and went on to play for Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

A three-time European champion with Spain at junior level, his senior career with La Roja did not quite live up to those expectations and he was often frustrated by injuries too. However, he still won 46 caps between 2011 and 2021.

26. Javi Martinez

Spain's Javi Martinez (right) competes for the ball with Chile's Gary Medel at the 2010 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Javi Martinez won just 18 caps for Spain between 2010 and 2014, but was part of the squads which won the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

A reliable back-up who could play in central midfield or at in defence, Martinez also enjoyed a successful club career with Athletic Club and Bayern Munich before moving to Qatar in 2021.

25. Gavi

Gavi celebrates at the end of Spain's UEFA Nations League final win over Croatia in June 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gavi had only recently turned 17 when he made his Barcelona debut in August 2021 and the young midfielder, who quickly drew comparisons with club legend Xavi, was called up by Spain the following month.

He started all four of Spain's games at the 2022 World Cup and was in the team which won the UEFA Nations League in 2023. Sidelined by an anterior cruciate ligament injury later in the year, he missed out on Euro 2024.

24. Pedri

Pedri in action for Spain against Italy at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pedro made his Spain debut at the age of just 18 and was selected for Euro 2020, where he was named in the team of the tournament and became the youngest player to represent La Roja in a European Championship.

Later that summer, the Barcelona midfielder helped Spain win a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. After appearing in the 2022 World Cup, he did not play again for La Roja until 2024 due to injuries, but was back in the team at Euro 2024.

23. Victor Muñoz

Victor Muñoz of Spain jumps over a Belgium defender in the teams' 1986 World Cup quarter-final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Victor Muñoz began his career at hometown club Real Zaragoza but is best remembered for his seven-year spell at Barcelona in the 1980s.

An energetic central midfielder, Muñoz won 60 caps for Spain and earned praise for his performances in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, when La Roja were beaten by Belgium in the quarter-finals.

22. Marcos Senna

Spain's Marcos Senna (left) challenges Russia's Roman Pavlyuchenko at Euro 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marcos Senna may have only won 28 caps for Spain between 2006 and 2010, but the Brazil-born midfielder's impact was significant.

Senna was immense in the defensive midfield role at Euro 2008 as Spain won the trophy and kicked off a glorious era. After an injury-interrupted 2009/10 season with Villarreal, he was left out of the 2010 World Cup squad and following the emergence of Sergio Busquets, did not play for Spain again.

21. Ruben Baraja

Spain's Ruben Baraja competes for the ball with Paraguay's Roberto Acuña at the 2002 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fondly remembered by Valencia fans for his midfield partnership with David Albelda, Ruben Baraja is a legend at Mestalla and later returned as coach to steer the club away from the threat of relegation.

Baraja was a more attack-minded player than his team-mate, combining defensive qualities with a goal threat from midfield. He won 43 caps for Spain between 2000 and 2005, scoring five goals.

20. David Albelda

David Albelda in action for Spain against Sweden in a Euro 2008 qualifier in November 2007. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For a period in the early 2000s, David Albelda was one of the best central midfielders in Spain and his partnership with Ruben Baraja is still fondly recalled by Valencia fans.

The defensive midfielder won 51 caps for Spain between 2001 and 2008, but ultimately missed the cut for Euro 2008 and did not take part in the team's era of success over the following years.

19. Joaquin

Joaquin on the ball for Spain against South Korea at the 2002 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Joaquin Sanchez reached 50 caps for Spain at the age of just 25, but saw his international career cut short after he publicly criticised coach Luis Aragones.

The charismatic winger would never appear for La Roja again, missing out on the team's most glorious era, but he kept on playing into his 40s in an impressive club career best remembered for two long spells at Real Betis.

18. Isco

Isco celebrates after scoring his third goal and Spain's sixth in a friendly win over Argentina in March 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Isco won the Golden Boy award for the best young player in Europe in 2012 and went on to claim five Champions League titles in a nine-year spell at Real Madrid.

But despite those prizes and his extraordinary talent, the attacking midfielder did not quite fulfil his huge potential. At Real Madrid, he was often reduced to a bench role and with Spain, he won just 38 caps between 2013 and 2019. His hat-trick against Argentina in 2018 was a highlight, but Julen Lopetegui's removal as coach (after it emerged he was to join Real Madrid later in the summer) just before the World Cup that year left Spain in chaos going into the tournament.

17. Juan Carlos Valeron

Juan Carlos Valeron in action for Spain against Norway at Euro 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Juan Carlos Valeron was an elegant attacking midfielder who played for Deportivo La Coruña, Atletico Madrid, Mallorca and Las Palmas in a long career.

Valeron was a joy to watch at his best, but often struggled with injuries and played at a time when Spain were not particularly successful. Still, he won 46 caps for La Roja and scored five goals.

16. Gaizka Mendieta

Gaizka Mendieta in action for Spain against Liechtenstein in September 2001. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The career of Gaizka Mendieta did not quite live up to its early expectations after some sensational showings during his time at Valencia.

Known for his energy, range of passing and penchant for spectacular goals, Mendieta was not the same player after a move to Lazio in 2001, but was still one of Spain's best midfielders of his generation and won 40 caps for La Roja. He was a decent penalty taker, too, but was off the pitch as Spain received a second spot-kick in their Euro 2000 quarter-final against France and Raul saw his effort saved in a 2-1 defeat.

15. Juan Mata

Juan Mata in action for Spain against Honduras at the 2010 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After impressing for Spain at youth level, Juan Mata made his senior debut in 2009 and was part of the squad which won the 2010 World Cup.

The former Valencia, Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder made just one appearance in South Africa, but played a more significant role at Euro 2012 as he came off the bench to score in the final against Italy. He won 41 caps in all, scoring 10 goals, and also appeared at the 2012 Olympics for Spain.

14. Julen Guerrero

Julen Guerrero (right) competes for the ball with Diego Simeone in a friendly between Spain and Argentina in November 1999. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Julen Guerrero was Spanish football's golden boy in the mid-1990s and the attacking midfielder looked set to feature for La Roja for many, many years.

But the Athletic Club favourite faded later in his career after a spectacular start with club and county. He scored hat-tricks against Malta and Cyprus and played in three major tournaments for Spain, but won his 41st and final cap at the age of 26.

13. Koke

Koke in action for Spain against Slovakia at Euro 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Koke impressed for Spain from an early age, helping La Roja win the Under-21 European Championship in 2013, when he was named in the team of the tournament.

A fixture for Spain's senior side over the next nine years, the Atletico Madrid midfielder drew comparisons with Xavi and earned praise from the man himself. He earned his 70th cap in 2022, but has not featured in the plans of coach Luis de la Fuente.

12. Michel

Michel (right) in action for Real Madrid against Bayern Munich in March 1988. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michel was one of five special talents, known as "La Quinta del Buitre" to emerge from the youth ranks at Real Madrid in the early 1980s.

A right-sided midfielder with wonderful crossing ability, Michel was key as Madrid won five consecutive La Liga titles between 1985 and 1990. He became one of Spain's best players, too, scoring 21 goals in 66 appearances overall – including a wonderful hat-trick against South Korea at the 1990 World Cup.

11. Rodri

Rodri celebrates with the UEFA Nations League trophy after Spain's win in the final against Croatia in June 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The standout player in a new generation of Spanish talents, Rodri is seen by many in Spain as a natural successor to Barcelona great Sergio Busquets in the national team and has already won over 50 caps for La Roja.

Rodri helped Manchester City to a historic treble in 2023, scoring the winner in the final against Inter. He was also part of the Spain side which won the UEFA Nations League just nine days later and was named as the tournament's best player.

10. Santi Cazorla

Spain's Santi Cazorla holds off a United States player in a friendly in 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Santi Cazorla missed the 2010 World Cup through injury, but was a winner in the two European Championships either side of the triumph in South Africa.

A gifted attacking midfielder, Cazorla won 81 caps for La Roja between 2008 and 2019, scoring 15 goals. He had three spells at Villarreal at club level and was a fan favourite in six years at Arsenal.

9. Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola competes for the ball with Luigi Di Biagio in a friendly between Spain and Italy in March 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola's brilliant tactical mind was evident in his playing days at the heart of the midfield for Barcelona and Spain.

An intelligent and technically proficient deep-lying playmaker, Guardiola won six La Liga titles and a European Cup amid an array of slverware for Barça and earned 47 caps for Spain. And it would have been a lot more had he not fallen out with coach Javier Clemente ahead of Euro 96 and missed the 1998 World Cup through injury.

8. Luis Enrique

Luis Emrique in action for Spain against Switzerland at the 1994 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luis Enrique started his career at Sporting Gijon and went on to play for both Real Madrid and Barcelona in long spells.

Much more associated with and more successful at Barça, the Asturian was also a key player for Spain, winning 62 caps and scoring 12 goals in an 11-year international career. Known for his versatility, he also played every outfield position apart from central defence.

7. Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez with Spain in 1960. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luis Suarez Miramontes played as an attacking midfielder for Barcelona and as a deep-lying playmaker for Inter in the 1950s and 1960s.

Nicknamed El Arquitecto for his ability to construct attacks, Suarez led Spain to the European Nations' Cup in 1964 and six decades on, he remains the only Spanish player in history to have won the Ballon d'Or. He won 32 caps overall, scoring 14 goals.

6. David Silva

David Silva celebrates after scoring for Spain against Lithuania in 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

David Silva dropped to the bench after Spain's defeat to Switzerland in their opening game at the 2010 World Cup and went on to make just one more appearance in South Africa.

But the former Valencia and Manchester City midfielder was a starter in both of Spain's European Championship final wins in 2008 and 2012, scoring in the final against Italy at Euro 2012. He won 125 caps for Spain and scored an impressive 35 goals.

5. Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso celebrates after scoring for Spain against France at Euro 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A deep-lying playmaker with an impressive range of passing, Xabi Alonso featured for Spain in their three tournament victories between 2008 and 2012.

At Euro 2008, Alonso captained Spain in their final group game against Greece and came off the bench in the final. A starter at the 2010 World Cup and at Euro 2012, the Basque scored both goals as La Roja beat France in the quarter-finals of the latter competition.

4. Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas in action for Spain against Honduras at the 2010 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A starter for Spain in the finals of Euro 2008 and Euro 2012, Cesc Fabregas came off the bench to set up Andres Iniesta for the winner in the 2010 World Cup final.

Fabregas made his Spain debut in 2006 and the former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder went on to win over 100 caps in a 10-year international career with La Roja.

3. Sergio Busquets

Sergio Busquets on the ball for Spain against Italy at Euro 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sergio Busquets was promoted to Barcelona's first team by Pep Guardiola for the 2008/09 season and quickly became a key player for Spain as well.

Questioned as Spain lost to Switzerland in the opening game of the 2010 World Cup, coach Vicente del Bosque said that if he could be any player, he would like to be Busquets. A defensive midfielder who did so much more, Busquets was key in the team's 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 victories and went on to win over 140 caps for Spain.

2. Andres Iniesta

Andres Iniesta in action for Spain against Paraguay at the 2010 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andres Iniesta scored the most important goal in the history of Spanish football as he netted the winner for La Roja against the Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup final.

One of the most elegant players in football history, the former Barcelona midfielder was even better two years later, when he was named Player of the Tournament as Spain won Euro 2012. He was also part of two treble-winning teams in a hugely successful era at the Barça.

1. Xavi

Xavi on the ball for Spain against Honduras at the 2010 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If there is one player synonymous with the special style of the Spain sides between 2008 and 2012, it is Xavi.

The midfielder came through the youth academy at La Masia and was the heartbeat of Pep Guardiola's brilliant Barcelona team in a glorious era. Player of the Tournament as Spain won Euro 2008, Xavi was key again in their World Cup win in 2010 and another Euros triumph in 2012.