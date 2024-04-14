Big clubs that suffered relegation

By Ben Hayward
published

The world's biggest clubs are more used to battling out at the top of the table, but many have suffered relegation over the years. A look at some famous examples...

Manchester City fans react after their club is relegated to League Two in May 1998.
Manchester City fans react after their club is relegated to League Two in May 1998. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Relegation is painful. Losing your place in a league, especially the top flight, can bring heartbreak and also mockery from rival fans.

For some, though, it is a relief. Many match-going supporters of smaller sides will say they prefer to watch their team in a lower division: it's cheaper, less commercial, and a win is more likely – which often makes for a more fun day out.

