Black Friday football equipment deals: Best offers on shin pads, goalkeeper gloves and more

On the look for Black Friday football deals? Sure, there's shirts and boots to make the most of – but there's plenty of other football equipment you can save money on today, too.

Today's the big day and, as ever, there's a whole host of deals you can’t afford to miss out on.

To save you the hassle of trawling through hundreds of sites, we’ve picked out our top recommendation for eight different areas in football. We’ve got loads of bases covered, from gloves to goal posts, shin pads to studs and more.

And don’t delay, because of course, Black Friday lasts so much longer than just 24 hours nowadays.

Dig in, and happy saving:

MORE ON BLACK FRIDAY

Black Friday football deal: Save almost £50 on the Nike Flight Premier League ball

Black Friday football boots deals: the best offers on Adidas, Nike and Puma football boots

G-Form Pro-S Compact Neon Shin Guard

(Image credit: ProDirect)

Save £35 on these bright, vibrant shin pads

Price: £30

Colour: Black/Yellow

Size: XL

Buy on Pro:Direct

Let’s kick off with these fantastic G-Form shin pads, which will not only do a sterling job of protecting your legs in battle, but look just as great, as well.

The neon black and yellow design is a lovely touch, while the pads themselves are built with a two-panel design, enabling them to stay perfectly in place even without straps or tape.

Plus, its fabrics are designed to wick away any moisture, meaning your shins will still be nice and dry by the time you take the pads off.

PUMA King XL Aqua Italia Gloves

(Image credit: ProDirect)

Save £32 on these extreme-grip gloves

Price: £8

RRP: £40

Colour: Blue/Gold/Black

Size: 11 (UK)

Buy on Pro:Direct

If you’re a goalkeeper looking to channel your inner Gigi Buffon this winter, why not buy PUMA’s Aqua Italia gloves, massively reduced from £40 to just £8?

Beautifully decorated in the Italian colours, the gloves’ Speed Response Palms mean extra grip and absorption of impact forces, so you won’t be fumbling your way onto any blooper reels with these on your hands.

Its Twin Wrap Thumb and Control Wrap Technology also maximise the latex-to-ball contact areas, while their Anatomically Spread tooling work around your hand’s contours to provide the highest level of comfort.

Gloveglu Care System

(Image credit: GloveGlu)

Save £3 on this all-in-one glove support pack

Price: £22

RRP: £25

Buy on Pro:Direct

And if you’re after some kit to keep your gloves in tip-top condition, look no further than the jack-of-all-trades that is the gloveglu Care System.

Endorsed by former Premier League goalkeeper and Wales international Boaz Myhill, gloveglu offers three main promises; wash, refresh and revive.

Between them, these three bottles will keep your gloves looking and feeling better than ever, by lifting the dirt particles off the latex while you clean them and by removing odours from bacteria growing in them.

For improving your gloves’ grip, shelf life and smell, you could hardly find better value for money anywhere else.

(Image credit: eBay)

Save 20% on these sturdy, portable goals

Price: £59.96 - £67.96

RRP: £69.95 - £84.95

Colour: White

Size: 6 x 4, 8 x 6, and 12 x 8 feet

Buy on eBay

Alternatively, if you need a goal in which to test out your goalkeeping skills, the Rebo model offers a superb all-in-one for a great price.

Thanks to their sturdy design and simple locking-system assembling method, they will not only last longer than most, but can easily be packed up and transported elsewhere, be it your car boot, an away game or a kick-about in the park (lockdown rules permitting, of course).

And its galvanised steel and powder coating only adds to its protective qualities, as well as its high-quality weather and rust-resistant finish.

You should find it takes no longer than 20 minutes to assemble, and if you like, you can order it with a target sheet too for an extra £8.

Nike Nigeria 20/21 Dry Strike Drill Top

(Image credit: Nike)

Save £10 on this striking, streamlined training shirt

Price: £50

Colour: Pine Green/Black/White

Size: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL, XXXL

Buy on Pro:Direct

After a bold new training top instead? You won’t find much more daring than this new kit as worn by the Nigerian national team, proving that their eye-catching 2018 World Cup designs weren’t just a flash in the pan.

You’ll no doubt stand out in this lightweight, ‘pine green’ top, fitted with Nike’s Dri-FIT technology to wick sweat away and keep you dry.

Perfect for training sessions of higher intensity, its stretch-fit fabric also allows for a full range of motion, and Nike’s Invisible Thumb Loops help keep the sleeves in place when you need them, and hidden when you don’t.

Adidas Women x Farm Rio Feel Brilliant Leggings

(Image credit: Adidas)

Save up to 25% on these unmissable women’s joggers

Price: £26.22 - £27.96 | Colour: Black/Pink Tint, Royal Blue/White | Size: 2XS, XS, S M, L, XL, XXL, 2XL

Buy on Adidas

Similarly bursting with colour are these Adidas leggings, either in royal blue and white, or black with a pink tint, with a dashing floral graphic running down one of the legs.

These are seven-eighth-length tights designed for a perfect fit, with a high-rise elastic waist for that extra bit of flexibility.

And if you’re particularly environmentally-conscious (as we all really should be), they’re made with Primegreen, a series of high-end recycled materials.

A perfect choice for both style and comfort for long walks on the beach, into work or anywhere in-between.

Adidas Conical Studs

(Image credit: Adidas)

Save £4.00 on this handy studs pack

Price: £11

RRP: £15

Buy on Pro:Direct

Last but not least, we have these 100% aluminium replacement studs from Adidas, available in packs of 12 and ideal for all of their X, Nemeziz and Predator boots.

With four of 11mm length and eight measuring 8mm, they’ll give you the right amount of traction you needed for playing football on softer, bouncier surfaces.

Any footballer should equip themselves with back-ups like these, and thanks to their durable, lightweight aluminium design, these are studs you can always rely on in your hour of need.

MORE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

GUIDE Black Friday football deals 2020: What's in the sales today for football fans?