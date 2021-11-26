Black Friday Premier League ball deal: Save 25% on the official PL match ball

Black Friday Premier League ball deals are always worth checking up on in the run-up to Christmas - but we bet you didn't think you could get the Premier League ball this cheaply...

The new Premier League ball - which has been universally well-received by fans - can be bought now for under £100. It's usually £125, so significant savings can be made.

And it's available now on Nike.com. This is an offer that applies to both that beautiful yellow, comic-inspired winter ball - and the ball that started the season.

Black Friday Premier League ball deal: How to buy a Nike Flight ball with 25% off

Simply go to Nike.com now. The discount applies to any member and you'll have to input the site-wide code to collect your 25% off. It doesn't matter if you've signed up to become a member simply to get the discount, however.

This will enable you to get the Premier League ball for £93, down from the original £125.

Buy the Premier League ball from Nike now!

