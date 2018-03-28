Boca's Carlos Tevez gets injured in prison match while visiting his brother

According to Argentine daily Clarin, the 34-year-old striker tore a calf muscle in what was meant to be a friendly kickabout – and which could now rule him out for as long as a month.

The injury arose when Tevez visited a maximum security prison in Cordoba to see his brother Juan Alberto Martinez, who is currently serving a 16-year sentence for co-ordinating an armed robbery.

Tevez returned to Boca in January after an unsettled time at Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua which he labelled a "seven-month holiday". He has played 11 matches for the Bombonera club since, scoring three goals.

Luckily for the Argentine, he might have a bit more time to put his feet up now. Unluckily for him, Boca won't be best pleased about it.

