BotN: Dizzy Curbishley trapped on managerial merry-go-round

Ever wondered what happened to the early 2000s' sixth most in-demand manager? Back of the Net's Paul Watson explains...



It has been revealed that former Charlton Athletic manager Alan Curbishley has become trapped on the managerial-merry-go-round.

Curbishley left West Ham in September 2008 and boarded the merry-go-round expecting to be swiftly deposited at an equal or slightly worse club, but things havenÃ¢ÂÂt worked out that way.

Sources close to the the 54-year-old have confirmed that the functional tacticianÃ¢ÂÂs suit jacket has become caught in the merry-go-round mechanism, trapping an increasingly desperate Curbishley on the ride for nearly four years and preventing him from safely dismounting at Birmingham, Wolves or Fulham.

Ã¢ÂÂWeÃ¢ÂÂre all a little worried about CurbsÃ¢ÂÂ state of mind,Ã¢ÂÂ our source told FourFourTwo.com.

Ã¢ÂÂItÃ¢ÂÂs been a really tough time for him being stuck in this gyratory limbo. Lately heÃ¢ÂÂs been muttering about how nice Bolton looks at this time of year.

Ã¢ÂÂBesides, heÃ¢ÂÂs spending an awful lot of time with Iain Dowie and thatÃ¢ÂÂs obviously got to take its toll on you.Ã¢ÂÂ

Fashioned by the same people who designed the rumour mill, the managerial merry-go-round is lubricated by despair, greed and some oil and has been spinning continuously since its inception in the late 1980s.

It was created with the purpose of ensuring a constant supply of gossip for the football media, but these days is widely regarded as a way of ensuring that any given club is managed by Steve Bruce at least once every three years.

At its fastest, the English merry-go-round reaches a speed of 1mpw (1 manager per week), the default speed in ItalyÃ¢ÂÂs Serie A, but it always maintains a pace fast enough to make West Brom and Wigan look like attractive places to be.

Editor's note: this isn't a serious accusation and all quotes are fictionalised. But you knew that, because you're not stupid.

