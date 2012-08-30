BotN: QPR told they have to sign Julio Cesar before they can transfer list him

The West London club are busily trying to overhaul their overhauled squad before the close of the transfer window, as Back of the Net's John Foster explains...



QPR were dealt a blow this week when they were told by the FA that it is not possible to transfer-list a player who has not yet signed for the club, as the manic spendthrifts intensified their search for a goalkeeper to replace new signing Rob Green's replacement, Julio Cesar.

The experienced Brazil international looks set to be shipped in and immediately out again by the Loftus Road moneybags, after they failed to sell Newcastle keeper Tim Krul to Chelsea. The club also revealed that they are still hoping to sign free agent Artur Boruc, immediately release him again, and then possibly then sign him a for second time.

Speaking to FourFourTwo.com, manager Mark Hughes paid tribute to the former Inter No.1.

Ã¢ÂÂJulioÃ¢ÂÂs a top player and IÃ¢ÂÂm looking forward to him arriving,Ã¢ÂÂ Hughes said. Ã¢ÂÂAt his age, he wants first-team football, so itÃ¢ÂÂs probably best that he moves on.Ã¢ÂÂ

Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂd like to thank him for all he contributed to the club during his time here, and IÃ¢ÂÂll tell him so personally when I meet him for the first time tomorrow.Ã¢ÂÂ



"Errrm, Robert, you've not got Shay Given's number, have you?"

Sporting director Amit Bhatia took time out from promoting QPRÃ¢ÂÂs newly-released 2013/14 season highlights DVD to defend the clubÃ¢ÂÂs rapid turnover of playing staff.

Ã¢ÂÂAnyone who says our transfer policy looks like itÃ¢ÂÂs been cooked up in a playpen by a bunch of football-hating ADHD toddlers whoÃ¢ÂÂve just consumed half a ton of sugarÃ¢ÂÂÃ¢ÂÂ began Bhatia. Ã¢ÂÂOh wow, a moth! Look at the moth! Oh god, someone shoo it off our sugar.Ã¢ÂÂ

In another blow for the West London outfit, they have been told by the bank that, for epistemological reasons, it is not possible to mortgage the contents of the clubÃ¢ÂÂs trophy cabinet.

Editor's note: this isn't a serious accusation and all quotes are fictionalised. But you knew that, because you're not stupid.

More from Back of the NetVan Persie accused of stealing Arsenal's shooting boots

All Michael Owen rumours started by Michael OwenRodallega solemnly informs teammates of proficiency at cunnilingusPearce feeds promising badminton pair to 'peckish' squadBarton to spend summer training with Fleetwood MacCity invade China, Liverpool/Spurs make pointless trip