Bournemouth v Chelsea live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Bournemouth v Chelsea live stream and match preview

Looking for a Bournemouth v Chelsea live stream? We've got you covered. Bournemouth v Chelsea isn't on TV in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Bournemouth have the chance to leapfrog Chelsea in the standings when a Blues side in dire form travels to the south coast.

The Cherries are a whisker away from securing survival after a run of four wins in five games sent them into 13th place, level with Chelsea on 39 points.

Frank Lampard’s nightmare start to his interim spell in charge continued with defeat to Arsenal on Tuesday, his sixth in a row since returning to the club, and the Stamford Bridge side could drop as low as 14th by the end of the weekend.

Chelsea won the first meeting of the season between the sides 2-0 back in December, when Kai Havertz and Mason Mount struck in the first half.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Chris Mepham is a doubt for Bournemouth and Hamed Traore, Junior Stanislas, Kieffer Moore, Marcus Tavernier and Ryan Fredericks are also nursing injuries.

Chelsea are without Reece James, Mason Mount, Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly and Armando Broja through injury.

Form

Bournemouth: WWLWW

Chelsea: LLLLL

Referee

John Brooks will be the referee for Bournemouth v Chelsea.

Stadium

Bournemouth v Chelsea will be played at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

Kick-off and channel

Bournemouth v Chelsea kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday May 6 in the UK. The game isn't being televised in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.