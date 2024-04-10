Brazil Copa America 2024 squad: Dorival Junior's latest team ahead of the tournament

By Ryan Dabbs
The Brazil Copa America 2024 squad is on the verge of being announced, as the Selecao look to wrestle back the crown

Players of Brazil pose for a team photo ahead of the friendly match between Spain and Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on March 26, 2024. The friendly match organized due to Real Madrid star football player Vinicius Junior, has been targeted with racist attacks by the fans. (Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu via Getty Images) Brazil Copa America 2024 squad
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Brazil Copa America 2024 squad is close to be announced, with the tournament in the United States just around the corner. 

After missing out on the 2021 tournament to Argentina, the first time they failed to win the Copa America on home soil, Brazil have something to prove going into the summer. This time, though, a lot less is known how they will fare, with a brand new manager and new-look squad set to do the business for the Selecao. 

