Brazil Copa America 2024 squad: Dorival Junior's latest team ahead of the tournament

The Brazil Copa America 2024 squad is close to be announced, with the tournament in the United States just around the corner.

After missing out on the 2021 tournament to Argentina, the first time they failed to win the Copa America on home soil, Brazil have something to prove going into the summer. This time, though, a lot less is known how they will fare, with a brand new manager and new-look squad set to do the business for the Selecao.

Indeed, talisman Neymar will likely miss the tournament through injury, though their young, energetic forwards could prove rise to the occasion regardless. After all, they are the world's most successful national team with South America's largest population cheering them on.

A poor World Cup display in which they lost to Croatia on penalties will provide the motivation - not that they need any - while a mix of experience and exuberance in the squad is essential for any side looking to go all the way.

Drawn into a group containing Costa Rica, Paraguay and Colombia, Brazil will be confident in progressing to the knockout stages - then from there, anything can happen.

Brazil's squad

Brazil Copa America 2024 squad: The latest team for March's friendlies

GK: Bento (Athletico Paranaense)

GK: Rafael (São Paulo)

GK: Léo Jardim (Vasco da Gama)

DF: Danilo (Juventus)

DF: Murilo (Palmeiras)

DF: Bremer (Juventus)

DF: Wendell (Porto)

DF: Yan Couto (Girona)

DF: Fabrício Bruno (Flamengo)

DF: Ayrton Lucas (Flamengo)

DF: Lucas Beraldo (Paris Saint-Germain)

MF: Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United)

MF: Lucas Paqueta (West Ham United)

MF: João Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

MF: André (Fluminense)

MF: Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa)

MF: Andreas Pereira (Fulham)

MF: Pablo Maia (São Paulo)

FW: Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

FW: Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur)

FW: Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

FW: Raphinha (Barcelona)

FW: Pepê (Porto)

FW: Sávio (Girona)

FW: Endrick (Palmeiras)

FW: Galeno (Porto)

The Brazil squad was announced for the March internationals against England and Spain.

Brazil fixtures and results

September 8, Brazil 5–1 Bolivia, Mangueirão, Belém, Brazil

September 12, Peru 0–1 Brazil, Estadio Nacional, Lima, Peru

October 12, Brazil 1–1 Venezuela, Arena Pantanal, Cuiabá, Brazil

October 17, Uruguay 2–0 Brazil, Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay

November 16, Colombia 2–1 Brazil, Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez, Barranquilla, Colombia

November 21, Brazil 0–1 Argentina, Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

March 23, England 0–1 Brazil, Wembley, London, England

March 26, Spain 3–3 Brazil, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Brazil Copa America 2024 squad numbers

The squad numbers for Copa America 2024 haven't been confirmed.

Brazil manager: Dorival Junior

Dorival is the latest coach of Brazil (Image credit: Getty Images)

Appointed in January 2024, Dorival Junior has barely had any time to get his feet under the table before having a major tournament thrust upon him. At 61, Dorival has waited many a year to finally have a crack at the national team - he has taken charge of nearly 1000 games in just Brazil over the course of his managerial career, and has an impressive win percentage of 50%. Whether he can transfer that to the national team, though, remains to be seen.

Brazil's star player

Vinicius Junior

Vini could prove the difference for Brazil (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Neymar a perennial occupant of the treatment table, Vincius Jr. has taken on the mantle as Brazil's most important player - and it's not like he hasn't earned it.

The Real Madrid winger is already an icon for the Selecao, with his performances making him the player the rest of his team-mates look towards. But, with plenty of other talent in the squad, other sides can't just focus on stopping him - allowing him to run riot with his electric speed and silky dribbling.

Vinicius could prove the difference for Brazil in the United States.

FAQs