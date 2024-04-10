Colombia Copa America 2024 squad: Nestor Lorenzo's latest team ahead of the tournament

The Colombia Copa America 2024 squad announcement is nearly upon us, as Nestor Lorenzo looks to finalise his side for the tournament.

And Colombia will head to Copa America 2024 full of confidence, having been unbeaten in every single game they've played since February 2022. That impressive record has included a win against Spain and victory versus Brazil, highlighting their ability to overcome more-fancied opponents.

A third-place finish at the 2016 Copa America in USA could also provide confidence to the more experienced members of the group, while plenty of more talented young players will help to supplement the quality of James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz.

Paraguay, Costa Rica and Brazil await them in the group stages at the Copa America, but they'll certainly fancy their chances of progressing to the knockout rounds fairly comfortably.

Colombia's squad

Colombia Copa America 2024 squad: The latest team for March's friendlies

GK: David Ospina (Al Nassr)

GK: Camilo Vargas (Atlas)

GK: Álvaro Montero (Millonarios)

DF: Carlos Cuesta (Genk)

DF: Jhon Lucumí (Bologna)

DF: Santiago Arias (Bahia)

DF: Juan David Cabal (Hellas Verona)

DF: Yerson Mosquera (Villareal)

DF: Johan Mojica (Osasuna)

DF: Daniel Muñoz (Crystal Palace)

DF: Gabriel Fuentes (Junior)

MF: Kevin Castaño (Krasnodar)

MF: Richard Ríos (Palmeiras)

MF: Jorge Carrascal (Dynamo Moscow)

MF: James Rodríguez (São Paulo)

MF: Jhon Arias (Fluminense)

MF: Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace)

MF: Juan Fernando Quintero (Racing)

MF: Yáser Asprilla (Watford)

MF: Juan Portilla (Talleres)

MF: Gustavo Puerta (Bayer Leverkusen)

FW: Luis Díaz (Liverpool)

FW: Jhon Córdoba (Krasnodar)

FW: Andrés Gómez (Real Salt Lake)

FW: Mateo Cassierra (Zenit Saint Petersburg)

FW: Rafael Santos Borré (Internacional)

The squad Colombia played with for their March fixtures against Spain and Romania.

Colombia fixtures and results

September 7, Colombia 1–0 Venezuela, Estadio Metropolitano, Barranquilla, Colombia

September 12, Chile 0–0 Colombia, Estadio Monumental David Arellano, Santiago, Chile

October 12, Colombia 2–2 Uruguay, Estadio Metropolitano, Barranquilla, Colombia

October 17, Ecuador 0–0 Colombia, Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, Quito, Ecuador

November 16, Colombia 2–1 Brazil, Estadio Metropolitano, Barranquilla, Colombia

November 21, Paraguay 0–1 Colombia, Estadio Defensores del Chaco, Asunción, Paraguay

December 10, Colombia 1–0 Venezuela, DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, United States

December 16, Mexico 2–3 Colombia, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, United States

March 22, Spain 0–1 Colombia, London Stadium, London, England

March 26, Colombia 3–2 Romania, Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

Colombia Copa America 2024 squad numbers

The Colombia Copa America 2024 squad numbers are yet to be announced.

Colombia manager: Nestor Lorenzo

Colombia manager Nestor Lorenzo (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Colombia assistant manager between 2012 and 2019, Lorenzo then earned his stripes as a manager during an 18-month spell in charge of Peruvian side Melgar. An impressive record there convinced Colombia to make Lorenzo their new first-team manager in June 2022, and he hasn;t looked back. Indeed, the 58-year-old is unbeaten since taking over, and though he's preparing for his first international tournament as boss, his previous experience over strong Copa America and World Cup tournaments with Colombia could prove invaluable.

Chile's star player

Luis Diaz

Diaz is integral to Colombia's success (Image credit: Getty Images)

World Cup 2014 hero James Rodriguez might still be part of the international setup, but Luis Diaz has since taken the mantle as Colombia's most-important player. If Colombia are to perform well in the United States, the Liverpool forward will have to be on top form, with his team-mates inevitably left searching for his incisive runs and sharp dribbling skills.

The squad is fairly inexperienced, too, aside from Rodriguez and David Ospina, so Diaz's leadership will have to come both on and off the ball.

