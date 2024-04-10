Colombia Copa America 2024 squad: Nestor Lorenzo's latest team ahead of the tournament
The Colombia Copa America 2024 squad will be announced in the coming weeks ahead of the tournament in USA
The Colombia Copa America 2024 squad announcement is nearly upon us, as Nestor Lorenzo looks to finalise his side for the tournament.
And Colombia will head to Copa America 2024 full of confidence, having been unbeaten in every single game they've played since February 2022. That impressive record has included a win against Spain and victory versus Brazil, highlighting their ability to overcome more-fancied opponents.
A third-place finish at the 2016 Copa America in USA could also provide confidence to the more experienced members of the group, while plenty of more talented young players will help to supplement the quality of James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz.
Paraguay, Costa Rica and Brazil await them in the group stages at the Copa America, but they'll certainly fancy their chances of progressing to the knockout rounds fairly comfortably.
Colombia's squad
Colombia Copa America 2024 squad: The latest team for March's friendlies
- GK: David Ospina (Al Nassr)
- GK: Camilo Vargas (Atlas)
- GK: Álvaro Montero (Millonarios)
- DF: Carlos Cuesta (Genk)
- DF: Jhon Lucumí (Bologna)
- DF: Santiago Arias (Bahia)
- DF: Juan David Cabal (Hellas Verona)
- DF: Yerson Mosquera (Villareal)
- DF: Johan Mojica (Osasuna)
- DF: Daniel Muñoz (Crystal Palace)
- DF: Gabriel Fuentes (Junior)
- MF: Kevin Castaño (Krasnodar)
- MF: Richard Ríos (Palmeiras)
- MF: Jorge Carrascal (Dynamo Moscow)
- MF: James Rodríguez (São Paulo)
- MF: Jhon Arias (Fluminense)
- MF: Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace)
- MF: Juan Fernando Quintero (Racing)
- MF: Yáser Asprilla (Watford)
- MF: Juan Portilla (Talleres)
- MF: Gustavo Puerta (Bayer Leverkusen)
- FW: Luis Díaz (Liverpool)
- FW: Jhon Córdoba (Krasnodar)
- FW: Andrés Gómez (Real Salt Lake)
- FW: Mateo Cassierra (Zenit Saint Petersburg)
- FW: Rafael Santos Borré (Internacional)
The squad Colombia played with for their March fixtures against Spain and Romania.
Colombia fixtures and results
September 7, Colombia 1–0 Venezuela, Estadio Metropolitano, Barranquilla, Colombia
September 12, Chile 0–0 Colombia, Estadio Monumental David Arellano, Santiago, Chile
October 12, Colombia 2–2 Uruguay, Estadio Metropolitano, Barranquilla, Colombia
October 17, Ecuador 0–0 Colombia, Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, Quito, Ecuador
November 16, Colombia 2–1 Brazil, Estadio Metropolitano, Barranquilla, Colombia
November 21, Paraguay 0–1 Colombia, Estadio Defensores del Chaco, Asunción, Paraguay
December 10, Colombia 1–0 Venezuela, DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, United States
December 16, Mexico 2–3 Colombia, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, United States
March 22, Spain 0–1 Colombia, London Stadium, London, England
March 26, Colombia 3–2 Romania, Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain
Colombia Copa America 2024 squad numbers
The Colombia Copa America 2024 squad numbers are yet to be announced.
Colombia manager: Nestor Lorenzo
The Colombia assistant manager between 2012 and 2019, Lorenzo then earned his stripes as a manager during an 18-month spell in charge of Peruvian side Melgar. An impressive record there convinced Colombia to make Lorenzo their new first-team manager in June 2022, and he hasn;t looked back. Indeed, the 58-year-old is unbeaten since taking over, and though he's preparing for his first international tournament as boss, his previous experience over strong Copa America and World Cup tournaments with Colombia could prove invaluable.
Colombia's star player
Luis Diaz
World Cup 2014 hero James Rodriguez might still be part of the international setup, but Luis Diaz has since taken the mantle as Colombia's most-important player. If Colombia are to perform well in the United States, the Liverpool forward will have to be on top form, with his team-mates inevitably left searching for his incisive runs and sharp dribbling skills.
The squad is fairly inexperienced, too, aside from Rodriguez and David Ospina, so Diaz's leadership will have to come both on and off the ball.
FAQs
How many players are Colombia allowed to take to Copa America 2024?
Following a couple of tournaments where teams were allowed to select 26 players in their squads, Copa America 2024 will revert to 23-man squads.
Brought in as a special measure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, those larger squads have now been scrapped by CONMEBOL and CONCACAF for this summer's tournament.
