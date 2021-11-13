Brazil World Cup 2022 squad: Tite names his latest qualification squad

The Brazil World Cup 2022 squad will be named in around 12 months' time. Today, Tite takes a step closer to that final 23, as Brazil close in on qualification for next year's tournament.

Vinicius Junior was a controversial omission from Tite's initial selection, with the Real Madrid forward having been in fine form at club level. He has since been drafted in to the squad, though, after Roberto Firmino dropped out with a hamstring injury.

Dani Alves still hopes to play at the 2022 World Cup, but the unattached 38-year-old is unlikely to represent his country again until he finds a new club. Douglas Luiz, Everton Ribeiro and Edenilson were in the squad for the October internationals but missed the cut this time round.

Leeds winger Raphinha dazzled in last month's qualifiers and has been given another chance to impress, but Everton's Richarlison has been left at home as he has only recently returned from injury.

Brazil World Cup 2022 squad: The latest qualifying squad

GK: Alisson Becker, Liverpool

GK: Ederson, Manchester City

GK: Gabriel Chapeco, Gremio

DF: Thiago Silva, Chelsea

DF: Marquinhos, PSG

DF: Danilo, Juventus

DF: Alex Sandro, Juventus,

DF: Eder Militao, Real Madrid

DF: Renan Lodi, Atletico Madrid

DF: Emerson Royal, Tottenham

DF: Gabriel Magalhaes, Arsenal

MF: Philippe Coutinho, Barcelona

MF: Casemiro, Real Madrid

MF: Lucas Paqueta, Lyon

MF: Fred, Manchester United

MF: Fabinho, Liverpool

MF: Gerson, Marseille

FW: Neymar, PSG

FW: Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid

FW: Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City

FW: Antony, Ajax

FW: Raphinha, Leeds

FW: Matheus Cunha, Atletico Madrid

How many players are Brazil allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

Tite called up 24 players for the 2021 Copa America, although most other countries at the tournament named 28-man squads. For the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - unless otherwise stated - it is expected that the squad number will be reduced back down to the usual 23.

This could well be adjusted, however, in the coming months. Substitute numbers were raised during the pandemic too, allowing five changes to be made a game instead of the regular three. This has remained this season in international competition: it is possible that the squad number will increase to 26 once more - especially with the World Cup taking place midseason.

When will the final Brazil 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup takes place in November of next year. It is expected that the preparations for the tournament will begin as soon as next summer.

While the next World Cup's staging is a break from the traditional football calendar, World Cup squads are usually announced around six weeks prior to the tournament beginning.

This may change with club football being played closer to the start date of the tournament.

Who will make the final Brazil 2022 World Cup squad?

Barring injuries or bans, there are a few players that we expect to be dead certs for Tite's final Brazil 2022 World Cup squad.

Neymar, who is likely to overtake Pele and become his country's all-time record goalscorer over the next 12 months or so, is still the first name on Tite's team sheet. It could be argued that the centre-back - and Neymar's club colleague at PSG - Marquinhos is just as important to Brazil's chances of success next summer.

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro and his Liverpool counterpart Fabinho will both expect to be on the plane to Qatar in November 2022. Alisson and Ederson will battle it out for the No.1 jersey, but neither goalkeeper's place in the squad is under threat.

Gabriel Jesus has already racked up 50 caps for his country and is a favourite of Tite's. The only doubt over Thiago Silva, meanwhile, is age: the Chelsea centre-back will be 38 by the time the 2022 World Cup gets under way.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans