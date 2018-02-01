Brazilian fans turn on their team... by stealing their post-match pizzas

Underperforming football teams can expect certain behaviour: chanting outside their hotel rooms, supporter boycotts and sometimes even threats of violence.

Not Brasileiro Serie B side Portuguesa, however, who were beaten 3-0 at home on Tuesday by Oeste.

Their fans got creative, waiting outside the ground after the loss and intercepting 10 pizzas which were headed for the home dressing room. Incensed by their side's insipid effort, the fans cheerfully paid the delivery boy in excess of $300 for the pizza and sent him on his way.

Actually, that was a healthy majority of the crowd who had attended; Brazilian media reported that just 557 supporters intotal turned up to Canindé Stadium to watch the relegation-threatened side.

There will be a lengthy wait to see if the protest has had any effect, though, since Portuguesa aren't due back in action until February 10. Tickets, apparently, are still available...

