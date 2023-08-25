Brentford vs Crystal Palace live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Brentford vs Crystal Palace live stream and match preview, Saturday 26 August, 3pm BST

Brentford vs Crystal Palace live stream and match preview

Looking for a Brentford vs Crystal Palace live stream? We've got you covered. Brentford vs Crystal Palace is not being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Brentford have continued their same flying form from last season, scoring five goals in their opening two games and picking up four points in the process.

Starting off with a 2-2 draw against Tottenham on opening day, Brentford made the short trip to Craven Cottage to face Fulham, who they comfortably dispatched 3-0.

Crystal Palace pose a threatening opponent, though. The Eagles beat Sheffield United in their first game of the season before suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Arsenal on Monday night, and Roy Hodgson's side will be confident of nicking something in west London this time around.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Brentford's Ben Mee has been struggling with a minor problem but should return to the squad for this game. Ivan Toney is suspended until January 2024.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, will be without Michael Olise, Will Hughes and new signing Matheus France, with all three players injured.

Form

Brentford: DW

Crystal Palace: WL

Referee

Peter Bankes will be the referee for Brentford vs Crystal Palace. His assistants will be James Mainwaring and Nick Greenhalgh, with Matt Donohue the fourth official. Andy Madley is the VAR, with Dan Robathan the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Brentford vs Crystal Palace will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, west London, which has a capacity of 17,250.

Kick-off and channel

Brentford vs Crystal Palace kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 26 August in the UK. The game is not being shown live in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.