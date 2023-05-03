Brighton vs Manchester United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Brighton vs Manchester United live stream and match preview, Thursday May 4, 8pm BST

Brighton vs Manchester United live stream and match preview

Looking for a Brighton vs Manchester United live stream? We've got you covered. Brighton vs Manchester United is on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Brighton are fresh off a rollicking 6-0 win over Wolves at the weekend and, with games in hand over all the teams around them, still have a strong chance of making a fifth-place finish.

However, a series of tough fixtures stand in their way before the end of the season: Arsenal, Newcastle, Manchester City and Aston Villa make the Seagulls' run-in one of the hardest in the league.

Manchester United – their recent opponents in the FA Cup semi-final – will not be easy either. Erik ten Hag's United are unbeaten in five in the league, and have a battle on their hands to claim third spot.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister and Karou Mitoma are all back in contention for Brighton – though whether they need them after the weekend's excellent performance is another matter.

For Manchester United, absences include Raphael Varane and Scott McTominay, with all of Alejandro Garnacho, Donny van de Beek and Lisandro Martinez.

Form

Brighton: WLWLW

Manchester United: WDWWW

Referee

Andre Marriner will be the referee for Brighton vs Manchester United.

Stadium

Brighton vs Manchester United will be played at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.

Kick-off and channel

Brighton vs Manchester United kick-off is at 8pm BST on Thursday May 4 in the UK. The game is being shown on /Sky Sports Main Event (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.