‘To be captain here is something I’m really proud of – for this amazing club, this amazing team and this amazing manager’ Martin Odegaard on wearing the Arsenal armband
The Norwegian was named Arsenal club captain ahead of the 2022/23 season
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Five times a week
FourFourTwo Daily
Fantastic football content straight to your inbox! From the latest transfer news, quizzes, videos, features and interviews with the biggest names in the game, plus lots more.
Once a week
...And it’s LIVE!
Sign up to our FREE live football newsletter, tracking all of the biggest games available to watch on the device of your choice. Never miss a kick-off!
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
When Martin Odegaard was handed the captain’s armband at the start of the 2022/23 season, he joined a roll call of some of the best leaders English football has ever seen.
The likes of Tony Adams, Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry are just some of the more modern examples, each showing how the role of captaincy means more than just seniority.
Odegaard’s style of leadership is not as blood and thunder as an Adams, or a Vieira, but is instead more about leading by example.
Odegaard on the honour of captaining Arsenal
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta - who himself wore the club’s armband between 2014 and 2016 - once described Odegaard as the perfect Arsenal captain, something that the 27-year-old acknowledges with his trademark modesty.
“I don’t know,” he smiles when reminded of this by FourFourTwo.
Get premium Arsenal tickets HERE with Seat Unique!
Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two-and-a-half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a half-time complimentary drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters.
“That’s probably a question for him. But of course, I’m happy he said that. To be named captain means I must be doing something right, that he’s happy with the way I’m doing things.
“That’s a really nice thing to hear.”
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Arsenal have secured second-place Premier League finishes in each of the three seasons Odegaard has skippered the side under Arteta, with the former Real Madrid man acting as the coach’s on-pitch avatar, setting the tone and embodying his philosophy.
“To be captain here is something I’m really proud of – for this amazing club, this amazing team and this amazing manager,” Odegaard adds.
The midfielder doesn’t just wear the armband for his club, but also his country, who he has led to their first World Cup in 28 years.
“And also for Norway,” he adds. “It wasn’t something I was pushing hard for. It just happened naturally, and because of that, it has felt easier to do.”
Norway will face Senegal, France and play-off winner in the group stage in North America in the summer, with Odegaard hoping to have added a Premier League title to his CV by then.
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.