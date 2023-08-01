Cambridge United season preview 2023/24: Are Cambridge destined for another relegation scrap?

The Cambridge season preview 2023/24 is one of trepidation, though there's still a quiet confidence around the club.

Manager Mark Bonner has achieved great things at Cambridge United, but after last term’s dice with the drop, it’s a big rebuild at the Abbey. Their business hasn’t been hugely impressive on paper, either, so another dogfight could be in store.

Finding a replacement for departing top scorer Sam Smith is vital as well - his 13 League One goals were crucial for their survival last term.

Cambridge United season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Connor O'Reilly (@cknnr)

Last season was a true rollercoaster of emotions. We looked dead and buried at the start of April, given a two per cent chance of staying up, yet here we are, ready to go again in League One.

This season will be different because we’ve had a little flirt with a relegation battle and it has tired us all out.

The big talking point is releasing the core of the team that won promotion, then solidified. We don’t know how the new team will look, but we’re excited.

Our key player will be Jack Lankester. No pressure, but Sam Smith, Harvey Knibbs and Joe Ironside have left, so he must spearhead our attack.

Our most underrated player is Will Mannion. We’ve been blessed with the brilliant Dimitar Mitov in goal, but Mannion covered well when he was needed most. It’d be great to see him get a shot following Mitov’s departure.

Jack Lankester is expected to step up this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The player I’d happily drive to another club is Brandon Haunstrup. It just hasn’t worked out at all, sadly.

Look out for Kai Yearn. The kid oozes class – it’s only a matter of time before he breaks into the first team and stars in it, even at the age of 18.

I won’t be happy unless we beat Posh again. Last season witnessed our first league clashes in 20 years, and beating them at home to aid our great escape was truly special. They only bottled the play-offs so they can face us again.

Fans think our owner is doing some excellent work, helping us to buy back our stadium and looking to modernise the Abbey now we have a future there.

Mark Bonner is the Cambridge United manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

The thing my club really gets right is promoting mental health. We are offering therapy through Mynurva for every single season ticket holder, and it’s available 24/7 and for anything, not just football. It’s a brilliant idea that makes me proud to be a U’s fan.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is stable. Fans called for change when we appeared to be destined for the drop, but Mark Bonner masterminded survival with an almost perfect April.

If he left, he should be replaced by Boreham Wood’s Luke Garrard. It’s absolutely staggering that he hasn’t been given a Football League chance.

We’ll finish between 14th and 18th – just not a final-day scrap again. Please.

