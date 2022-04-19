Canada World Cup 2022 squad: John Herdman names his latest squad

The Canada World Cup 2022 squad is expected to be named in October. John Herdman's side booked their spot at the tournament by finishing top of the CONCACAF section of qualifying.

This will be Canada's first appearance at the World Cup since 1986, and their second overall. In the only previous edition in which they competed, Canada lost all three games and did not score a goal. Needless to say, they will be hoping for a better outcome in Qatar.

Canada have been drawn into Group F alongside Belgium, Croatia and Morocco.

Canada World Cup 2022 squad: The final qualifying squad

GK: Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)

GK: Maxime Crepeau (Los Angeles)

GK: Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade)

DF: Alistair Johnston (Montreal)

DF: Sam Adekugbe (Hatayspor)

DF: Kamal Miller (Montreal)

DF: Derek Cornelius (Panetolikos)

DF: Cristian Gutierrez (Vancouver Whitecaps)

DF: Richie Laryea (Nottingham Forest)

DF: Scott Kennedy (Jahn Regensburg)

DF: Doneil Henry (Los Angeles)

DF: Steven Vitoria (Moreirense)

MF: Ismael Kone (Montreal)

MF: Stephen Eustaquio (Porto)

MF: Liam Fraser (Deinze)

MF: Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas)

MF: Mark-Anthony Kaye (Colorado Rapids)

MF: Jonathan Osorio (Toronto)

FW: Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps)

FW: Junior Hoilett (Reading)

FW: Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge)

FW: Ike Ugbo (Troyes)

FW: Cyle Larin (Besiktas)

FW: Liam Millar (Basel)

FW: Jonathan David (Lille)

How many players are Canada allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

Canada will be permitted to take 23 players to Qatar, unless FIFA agree to an expansion.

There has been talk that world football's governing body could allow competing nations to pick 26-man squads, partly because of the pandemic and partly because the tournament is taking place in the middle of the European season.

FIFA has not yet made a final decision, but keep an eye out for an announcement in the coming months. For now, 23 is the magic number.

When will the final Canada 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup will take place in November and December. The tournament was moved from its usual slot in June and July due to the extreme temperatures in Qatar in the middle of the year.

National team managers must name their squads by October 20, 30 days before the opening game between Senegal and the Netherlands. Most countries will first pick preliminary squads before whittling their travelling parties down to 23 (or 26) names in time for the deadline.

Who will make the final Canada 2022 World Cup squad?

Alphonso Davies missed the most recent round of qualifiers in March through injury, but the Bayern Munich man will be one of the first names on John Herdman's squad list. He and Lille striker Jonathan David are arguably the two most important players in this team.

Atiba Hutchinson will be nearing his 40th birthday by the time the action gets under way in Qatar, but the Canada captain will be on the plane to Doha as long as he is fit. Further experience will be provided by the likes of Reading's Junior Hoilett and Milan Borjan, the 34-year-old goalkeeper.

Lucas Cavallini, a forward who plays his club football for Vancouver Whitecaps, is another player who will expect to receive a call-up for the tournament.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW Qatar World Cup 2022: Dates, draw, fixtures, stadiums, temperature, squads and tickets

DRAW When is the World Cup 2022 group draw?