Carlisle United season preview 2023/24: How Carlisle plan on staying in League One

The Carlisle United season preview 2023/24 focuses on an inevitably difficult campaign, but an enjoyable one nonetheless.

Simpson worked miracles to inspire Carlisle to promotion: he’s ready for League One, but it’s less clear if the club is, structurally. If Owen Moxon stays, United need their star midfielder at his best every week to have a chance.

Losing top scorer Kristian Dennis doesn't help in their cause to survive, either. It'll be difficult, but Carlisle will fight for every last point in the third tier.

Carlisle United season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Lee Rooney (@bruntonbugle)

Last season was beyond even our wildest expectations. All of the experts had us finishing around 18th or 19th [in our defence, we predicted 16th – Ed.] so to turn things around and win the play-off final was unbelievable.

The big talking point is whether ace midfielder Owen Moxon will stay. He’s going to have a queue of suitors after a brilliant breakthrough season with us. He deserves to play at a higher level, so I don’t think anybody would begrudge him a transfer, but if he is off, it would be good to get the move (and the money!) sorted fairly quickly.

Our key player will be Jon Mellish. Although Moxon was superb, Big Jon was essential to how we play, as a box-to-box defender in a back three, causing chaos all over the pitch. He’s now our longest-serving player and a huge fans’ favourite.

Jon Mellish will be key in Carlisle's survival hopes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Our most underrated player is Jack Armer, outstanding as a wing-back on the left side. It’s criminal that he didn’t feature in the League Two Team of the Season. He’s racked up more than 100 league appearances for Carlisle and only turned 22 in April.

Look out for Taylor Charters, 21. He had a really good spell in the team before Christmas, only for injury to rule him out for four months. He bounced back well in the play-offs and struck the winning penalty at Wembley.

The thing my club really gets right is the matchday fan experience, which I never would have said several years ago. It’s improved hugely – getting to the ground early these days is a must.

I’m least looking forward to playing Exeter, a long old slog for both clubs.

Paul Simpson is adored by the Brunton Park faithful (Image credit: Getty Images)

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is that he can walk on water. He’s produced a squad, with real togetherness, that can switch with ease between two different formations in a game. Paul Simpson has a job for life here.

If he left, he should be replaced by another person with close links to the club: Peter Murphy at Annan Athletic or Danny Grainger at Workington, both ex-players. The latter helped to coach our youth side last season.

We’ll finish a solid 12th with a couple of good cup runs thrown in. I think we will exceed expectations once again.

