Carroll lord of the skies, Gallas a pass-master and the thing Stephen Warnock is good at

With the 2011/12 Premier League season now behind us, we reveal the Stats Zone Awards!

note: there is no tangible prize for any category.

Best and worst passing accuracy (of players to have attempted over 500 passes)

1. Leon Britton (Swansea) 93.49% (2258 passes)

2. William Gallas (Tottenham) 93.05% (676)

3. Paul Scholes (Man Utd) 93.05% (1137)

1. Steve Morison (Norwich) 56.04% (546 passes)

2. Kevin Davies (Bolton) 57.77% (901)

3. Peter Crouch (Stoke) 59.26 (1141)

Most unsuccessful long passes

1. Maynor Figueroa (Wigan) 178

2. Marc Wilson (Stoke) 158

3. Phil Jagielka (Everton) 146

Most shots per minute

1. Edin Dzeko (Man City) 71 shots in 1497 minutes (21.1 mins per shot)

2. Robin van Persie (Arsenal) 141 shots in 3334 mins (23.6)

3. Wayne Rooney (Man Utd) 120 shots in 2839 mins (23.7)

Fewest successful passes per minute

1. Djibril Cisse (QPR) 68 passes in 536 mins (7.9 mins per successful pass)

2. Ryan Shawcross (Stoke) 418 passes in 3169 mins (7.6)

3. Conor Sammon (Wigan) 116 passes in 835 mins (7.2)

Most shotsoff-targetfrom outside the penalty area

1. Gareth Bale (Tottenham) 27

2. Wayne Rooney (Man Utd) 26

3. James Morrison (WBA) 24

Most blocks

1= Jonas Olsson (WBA) 39

1= Ashley Williams (Swansea) 39

3. Gary Caldwell (Wigan) 36

Most aerial duals won

1. Andy Carroll (Liverpool) 153

2. Peter Crouch (Stoke) 149

3. Younes Kaboul (Tottenham) 121

Most interceptions

1. Stephen Warnock (Aston Villa) 103

2. Youssuf Mulumbu (West Brom) 101

3. Stilian Petrov (Aston Villa) 97

Best shot-to-save ratio

1. David de Gea (Man Utd) 77.86%

2. Joe Hart (Man City) 76.98%

3. David Stockdale (Fulham) 75.86%

Most fouls committed

1. Wigan Athletic 485

2. Everton 481

3. Bolton Wanderers 463

1. Grant Holt (Norwich) 89

2. Marouane Fellaini (Everton) 88

3. Alex Song (Arsenal) 73

Most fouls suffered

1. QPR 446

2= Swansea 433

2= Newcastle United 433

1. Jonas Gutierrez (Newcastle) 86

2. Victor Moses (Wigan) 76

3. Luis Suarez (Liverpool) 74

Most goals scored from outside the penalty area

1. Manchester City 20

2. Manchester United 15

3. Tottenham Hotspur 14

Most goals conceded from crosses

1. Manchester United 27

2= Chelsea 24

2= Norwich 24

Team to hit the woodwork the fewest times (because we're bored of hearing about Liverpool's bad luck)

1= Norwich 7

1= Stoke City 7

3. Bolton Wanderers 8

Best shot conversion rate

1. Manchester United 18.94%

2. Manchester City 17.68%

3. Newcastle United 15.77%

Worst shot conversion rate

1. Liverpool 9.13%

2. Wigan Athletic 11.02%

3. Aston Villa 11.14%

Congratulations one and all. Now, about that after-party...



