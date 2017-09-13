Celtic pitch invader aims kick at PSG's Kylian Mbappe, fails miserably

With Celtic 3-0 down following Edinson Cavani's 40th-minute penalty, a home supporter behind the goal was so incensed that he ran onto the pitch and attempted to lash out at the 18-year-old Mbappe.

The ex-Monaco man got out of the way, and the reckless individual was escorted off the pitch.

As a result, Celtic could now face the UEFA punishment of a partial stadium closure for their next Champions League home game, as the Scottish champions prepare to face their 13th offence over the last six years.

Rodgers said post-match: “It’s disappointing for any ground, any club, a supporter getting onto the pitch like that. It was bitterly disappointing and I’m sure the club will deal with that."

PSG head coach Unai Emery seemed as unfazed as Mbappe by the incident, and felt his star forward handled himself well.

"Kylian is a very young player, but he has experience,” Emery said. “Nights like this will give him more experience. He wants to become a great player and I thought he showed a lot of confidence."

