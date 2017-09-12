Cologne devise cheeky plan to thwart Arsenal on Thursday

Ahead of their first European game in 25 years, Cologne have shipped their opponents Arsenal a complimentary gift package that includes a scarf, keyring, cuddly toy, boxer shorts... and a blank team sheet to be filled in and returned by Arsene Wenger.

This may sound ambitious, but it's merely an extension of the two sides' agreement to share scouting information ahead of their Group H clashes, amid hectic domestic schedules around the UEFA Europa League group stage.

The Bundesliga side will be hoping that their league form doesn't translate to the Europa League too, having yet to pick up a point and only scored once in their first three league matches of the season.

Arsenal are expected to field a slightly weakened side for the group stage of this season's competition at least, with youngsters such as Reiss Nelson, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Joe Willock all expected to feature in some fashion.

