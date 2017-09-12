Barcelona reveal new third kit inspired by Antoni Gaudi's architecture

The strip, which Sergi Roberto has the honour of parading this year, will be worn for the first time when the Catalan giants meet Sporting on September 27.

Barça's new threads feature nods to the mosaic architecture of Antoni Gaudi, and follow the release of new third kits for Chelsea, Spurs and Manchester City.

Roberto said: “I’m really proud to pull on this new kit, inspired by my city and culture. The innovation and design takes it to a new level.”

