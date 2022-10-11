Celtic vs RB Leipzig live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Champions League clash

Celtic vs RB Leipzig live stream, Tuesday 11 October, 8pm BST

Celtic vs RB Leipzig live stream and match preview

Looking for a Celtic vs RB Leipzig live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

Celtic (opens in new tab) welcome RB Leipzig (opens in new tab) to Celtic Park as they go out in search of their first win in this season's Champions League.

The hosts will also be out to avenge last week's 3-1 defeat to Leipzig in the reverse fixture. Ange Postecoglou's side made it eight wins from nine in the Scottish Premiership this term by winning 2-1 at St. Johnstone on Saturday, but they've picked up only point in Europe so far. Celtic would help themselves by tightening up at the back: they've kept just one clean sheet in their last 23 European games.

Leipzig's victory over the Bhoys was their first in the 2022/23 Champions League. It was also their third from six outings in all competitions under Marco Rose. However, the Red Bulls have lost on both of their previous European trips to Scottish opposition (2-1 to Celtic in in the group stage of the 2017/18 Europa League and 3-1 to Rangers in the semi-finals of the same competition last term).

Team news

Celtic captain Callum McGregor was injured in last week's loss to Leipzig and joins Yosuke Ideguchi and Carl Starfelt on the sidelines. Jota is a doubt, but Cameron Carter-Vickers, Aaron Mooy and David Turnbull could all be available again.

Leipzig also lost their skipper in the reverse meeting: goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi has been ruled out for the season, with Janis Blaswich set to take his place between the sticks. The visitors remain without Lukas Klostermann, Konrad Laimer and Daniel Olmo, while Marcel Halstenberg misses out through a minor injury.

Form

Celtic: DLWLW

RB Leipzig: LLWWD

Referee

Halil Umut Meler of Turkey will be the referee for Celtic vs RB Leipzig.

Stadium

Celtic vs RB Leipzig will be played at Celtic Park.

Elsewhere in the group

The night's other Group F game between Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid kicks off simultaneously.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Tuesday 11 October and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 3 and BT Sport Ultimate (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

