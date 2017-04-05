Cesc Fabregas names Chelsea's most skilful player – and it's definitely not who you think

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas says French defender Kurt Zouma is the Blues' most twinkle-toed player in training.

The 29-year-old, who has played a significant role in helping Antonio Conte's side to the top of the Premier League after battling fitness and form at the start of the season, was answering quickfire questions on his Chelsea team-mates.

Fabregas was quizzed on Cobham's gym king, the outfielders who love to go in goal and picked his Blues five-a-side team – but the most interesting response came when asked which of his team-mates liked to flaunt their footwork the most.

"You know who pulls out tricks in training who you wouldn't expect? Kurt Zouma," Fabregas told FourFourTwo. "He makes a lot of tricks which are very useful, I promise."

Praise indeed. Just click play on the video below to find out more from Fabregas on his training ground club-mates.

Fabregas was speaking at Carabao’s Alternative Press Conference event at Cobham training ground. For more content follow them on Twitter: @CarabaoUK and Facebook: Carabao UK

New features you'd love on FourFourTwo.com