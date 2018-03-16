Champions League quarter-finals: Liverpool draw Manchester City

And then there were two. Premier League sides, that is, after only Manchester City and Liverpool ambled into this year's Champions League quarter-finals – and now they'll play one another for a chance to make the semi-finals.

In truth, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp were granted two of the easier last-16 draws in Basel and Porto respectively, but if Manchester United taught us anything this week it's that so-called lesser opposition can still embarrass you good and proper. Who knew that sitting back for 180 minutes might make it quite difficult to score? Hmm.

But eight sides do remain and were plucked out of pots to decide this year's quarter-finalists. And here they are...

(First legs to be played on April 3 and 4; second legs on April 10 and 11)

Barcelona vs Roma

Barcelona’s last 16: beat Chelsea 4-1 on aggregate

Roma’s last 16: beat Shakhtar on away goals (agg 2-2)

Barça trounced Roma 6-1 in the 2015/16 group stage, so the Italians will be especially keen to avoid such a humbling this time around. With Lionel Messi around and in sensational form, though, you wouldn't bet against a repeat. Gulp.

Sevilla vs Bayern Munich

Sevilla’s last 16: beat Manchester United 2-1 on aggregate

Bayern Munich’s last 16: beat Besiktas 8-1 on aggregate

Jupp Heynckes is on a record 11-game winning streak in the Champions League, and that will probably be 13 by the end of this tie. Sure, Sevilla claimed a sensational win at Old Trafford against Manchester United, but Big Bad Bayern will surely do what Jose Mourinho's side couldn't and put the Spanish side to bed with ease. Sevilla have conceded 42 goals in 28 La Liga games this season.

Juventus vs Real Madrid

Juventus’s last 16: beat Tottenham 4-3 on aggregate

Real Madrid’s last 16: beat PSG 5-2 on aggregate

Yet another chance for redemption where Juve are concerned, having been beaten by Real Madrid in last year's Champions League final. In fact, these two sides will meet for the fourth season in five. Madrid have two wins from those five meetings so far; Juve one. This could be rather tasty indeed.

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Liverpool’s last 16: beat Porto 5-0 on aggregate

Manchester City’s last 16: beat Basel 5-2 on aggregate

... but not as much as this one. One Premier League side will be in this year's semi-final after this humdinger between England's two most entertaining teams. Liverpool ended Manchester City's unbeaten season with a stonking 4-3 win in January, having been battered 5-0 at the Etihad in September. There will be goals. Lots of them.

New features you'd love on FourFourTwo.com