Chelsea vs Everton live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Chelsea vs Everton live stream and match preview, Saturday 18 March, 5.30pm GMT

Looking for a Chelsea vs Everton live stream? We've got you covered. Chelsea vs Everton is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Chelsea are aiming for a fourth win in a row when Everton visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday after finally finding some form under Graham Potter.

The Blues were in crisis at the start of the month, but have turned things around with wins against Leeds, Borussia Dortmund and Leicester to reach the Champions League quarter-finals and narrow the gap to the top six in the Premier League to five points.

Everton ended a three-match winless run with a 1-0 victory over Brentford last weekend, but the Toffees are still far from safe and sit just one point above the relegation zone.

Chelsea won the first meeting of the season 1-0 back in August thanks to a Jorginho penalty.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Chelsea still have a lengthy injury list, with Armando Broja, Cesar Azpilicueta, Edouard Mendy, Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling, Reece James and Thiago Silva facing problems of varying severities.

Everton are without Andros Townsend, while Nathan Patterson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are doubtful.

Form

Chelsea: WWWLL

Everton: WDLLW

Referee

Darren England will be the referee for Chelsea vs Everton.

Stadium

Chelsea vs Everton will be played at Stamford Bridge in London.

Kick-off and channel

Chelsea vs Everton kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 18 March. It is on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event (opens in new tab) in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.