Cheltenham Town season preview 2023/24: Do the Robins have enough to stay up?

The Cheltenham Town season preview 2023/24 centres around the departure of one key player.

The Robins chucked in a fair few no-shows last season, but Alfie May’s quality converted the better performances into results. With the forward leaving Cheltenham Town, they might play well without reward more often, meaning less leeway.

Their League One campaign could certainly be a struggle, though the fans are optimistic that manager Wade Elliott will be able to find the solution.

Cheltenham Town season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Lee Etheridge (@ctfc_hEaLeR)

Last season was a resounding success, with the preservation of our League One status comfortably achieved, in Wade Elliott’s first season. He deserves a huge amount of credit.

This season will be different because expectations have risen. Curtis Davies’ arrival from Derby looks interesting.

The big talking point is recruitment, with director of football Micky Moore leaving for Shrewsbury and leading scorer Alfie May leaving, too.

I won’t be happy unless we take the FA Cup seriously. We have an awful record and have crashed out to lower opposition numerous times.

Our key player will be Aidan Keena, our club-record signing last term. He’s already shown that he’s capable of finding the net regularly.

Look out for Adulai Sambu, a young midfielder who impressed out on loan. He’s fluent in multiple languages and his football journey was documented by Sky TV series One Shot.

Our most underrated player is Liam Sercombe: a quiet but effective leader.

The opposition player I’d love here is Derby midfielder Conor Hourihane. He’s an exceptional player for League One and would be superb in helping the younger players in our team.

I’m least looking forward to playing Carlisle – a painfully long drive, certain to be scheduled for a Tuesday night.

The player I’d happily drive to another club is Ellis Chapman, who constantly flatters to deceive.

The opposition player who grinds my gears is Jonny Smith, wherever he ends up after leaving Burton. He’s an ex-Cheltenham loanee who played a handful of games for us, but he thinks we all despise him and gladly goads the fans whenever we face him.

The one change I’d make would be to get the catering sorted once and for all. We’ve complained for so many years about the appalling offering.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is that Elliott will be a far better boss for the eye-opening experiences of last season.

If he left, he should be replaced by [Kidderminster’s] Russell Penn, a former Robin who is doing a very good job in the lower leagues.

We’ll finish a respectable 15th.

