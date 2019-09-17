The best classic football shirts that you need in your life

The saying ‘they don’t make 'em like they used to’ can be applied to a lot of things in life, but none more important than football shirts. Classic football shirts have become a micro-industry in recent years, with some of the most sought-after changing hands for triple figure sums.

Luckily there are a whole host of manufacturers reproducing brilliant retro football shirts without the huge price tag. Here are some of our favourites...

Milan 1980s

Classic team

Bright colours aren’t for everyone

In the 1980s Milan paved the way for the type of cerebral football that would revolutionise the game in years to come. Arrigo Sacchi’s men were Galacticos before the term even existed – and now you can be one too... sort of. Rijkaard, Gullit, Van Basten and Baresi all wore this version of the red-and-black stripes. You don’t get much cooler than that.

£43 from Toffs

East Germany 1974

Interesting backstory

Classic design

What could be more hipster than wearing an international jersey from a country that no longer exists? East Germany may have been eclipsed on the football pitch by their neighbours over the (thankfully demolished) wall, but their stylish away shirt from 1974, with its blue trim and v-collar, is an undeniable classic.

£39 from Toffs

Bastia 1970s

Great badge

Round neck

Bastia? Yes, we say – they have the undeniable honour of producing one of football's all-time great kits. The vexolilophiles (aka flag experts) among you will have noticed that the blindfolded chap features on the flag of Corsica, where Bastia have played their games since forming in 1905. It makes a great football badge.

£37 from Toffs

Fiorentina 1940s

Bold colour

Long sleeves good for Autumn

Who can resist the regal allure of a Fiorentina shirt in all its glory? This one from the 1940s is strikingly purple, which is great if you’re confident enough to pull it off, but if you feel like a big carton of Ribena, you’ll probably look like one too.

£39 from Toffs

Rapid Bucharest 1960s

Subtle design

Versatile

Preppy Ivy League meets communist Romania all in one classic football shirt. Bet you never thought you’d read that sentence. Rapid Bucharest were formed in 1923 by workers from the Grivița workshops, and as such are known as the team of the people. This corker based on their 1960 shirt will look great paired with denim, shorts and especially chinos.

£39 from Toffs

Paris 1983

Cool design

White shows dirt

This looks like it should belong to a 1980s racing car driver rather than a footballer. That’s a good thing, by the way. The simple vertical stripe motif evokes effortless Parisian cool. You could be flying down the wing or sat outside a cafe in this, and look equally as good doing either.

£40 from Toffs

