Comical own goal gifts CSKA Moscow crucial lead in Champions League qualifier

Some people would say that the Champions League play-off games are among the most high-pressure environments in football. This certainly looked the case on Tuesday night, as BSC Young Boys hosted CSKA Moscow at the Stade de Suisse in the first leg of their qualifier.

After a gruelling 90 minutes, the score remained deadlocked, with both sides unable to find a breakthrough. Then calamity struck right at the end for the home side, as Young Boys defender Kasim Adams Nuhu headed the ball over his own keeper to gift the Russians a valuable lead going into the second leg in Moscow.

The Swiss side have never qualified for the Champions League, with their last three play-off losses coming to Tottenham, Monaco and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Young Boys, who finished second to Basel in last season's Swiss Super League, now face an uphill struggle if they are to finally qualify for this season’s group stage.

