Coventry assisted by corner flag for winning goal against Crewe

Coventry condemned Crewe to their fifth loss in a row on Saturday afternoon with a 1-0 victory – but the visitors will feel hard done by after conceding the goal in unfortunate circumstances.

Luck was on Coventry's side in the ninth minute when Jones blocked Zoumana Bakayogo's strong clearance, the ball bouncing back off the corner flag and straight into the 19-year-old's path.

Accepting his gift, the teenage winger took the ball down the byline and pegged it back for Duckens Nazon to sweep home a killer finish.

Goal at 0:11

Having only provided the pass before the assist, the corner flag won't be getting any League Two fantasy football points. Sorry.

