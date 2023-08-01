Crawley Town season preview 2023/24: Are Crawley destined for the drop under their crypto owners?

The Crawley Town season preview 2023/24 is one of doom and gloom, unfortunately.

Crawley Town got attention last season for eccentricity off the field, rather than electricity on it – something the crypto-owners have to change. Last term’s separate runs of four, three and six straight losses hardly scream stability.

They’ll hope Danilo Orsi adds quality from Grimsby, but League Two survival is the only thing that matters.

Crawley Town season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Sam Jordan (@SamJordan87)

Last season was a battle. An expected promotion push (hype from the new owners) ended in us nearly exiting the division at the wrong end.

The big talking point is when will our crypto bro owners engage with fans and will they invest in the squad?

I won’t be happy unless our co-chairmen Preston Johnson and Eben Smith stand down and allow someone who knows what they’re doing to lead our club. Otherwise, it’s another fight against relegation.

Our key player will be Dion Conroy. After returning from a long layoff last season, the defender played a big part in us staying up.

Look out for 20-year-old midfielder Raf Khaleel who impressed when coming off the bench last season. Recently signed a two-year contract and has some real talent.

Dion Conroy of Crawley Town (Image credit: Getty Images)

The opposition player I’d love here is Will Collar. A local lad who has impressed at Stockport.

The opposition players who grind my gears are Glenn Morris and Tom Nichols, who joined relegation rivals Gillingham and went on to prove why we shouldn’t have let them go. I wish them all the best with a broken heart.

The active player I’d love to have back is Max Watters. We missed a goalscorer last season and he had six superb months with us in 2020.

The pantomime villain will be co-chairman Johnson. He sat in the dugout at Stevenage in December, so don’t put anything past him.

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey (Image credit: Getty Images)

The thing my club really gets right is season ticket prices. Reduced by 34 per cent last season and frozen again.

I’m least looking forward to playing anyone away. With only two away wins last season, that has to improve.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is good. Scott Lindsey kept us up after his January arrival and the way he interacts with fans is appreciated.

If he left, he should be replaced by someone with Football League experience, but after three managers last season – including the 32-day reign of Matthew Etherington – we don’t want any more changes.

We’ll finish bottom half. Getting 50 points as soon as possible is the aim.

