Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur: Who is the referee for the match this weekend?

Crystal Palace face off against Tottenham this weekend in the Premier League - and the game will be officiated by Jon Moss.

Here are the match officials in full for the fixture.

Referee: Jon Moss

Born in Sunderland in 1970, Jon Moss qualified as a referee in 1988 and was a primary school teacher in Leeds, where he taught future Premier League star James Milner. Moss sent off Milner in 2019.

Moss first refereed in the Premier League in 2010 and has been a regular fixture in the division ever since. Moss is also the owner of a vinyl record store, The Vinyl Whistle.

Assistants: Marc Perry, Timothy Wood

Marc Perry has been assistant referee at 230 Premier League matches and over 60 Championship matches. Perry was an official for the 2020 Community Shield and 2021 EFL Trophy final.

His first season as a Premier League regular, Tim Wood was assistant referee 14 times during the 2020/21 season, racking over 150 games in the Championship before that. Wood first ran the line in the Football League in 2010.

Fourth Official: Tony Harrington

A new addition to the Premier League, Tony Harrington has been a Select Group 2 referee since 2016 and has refereed nearly 200 EFL matches.

Harrington spent four years as an EFL assistant referee and four years as a National League referee before promotion to the EFL in 2012.

VAR: Jarred Gillett

Jarred Gillett is the first Australian to referee in the Premier League. He is a new addition to the division, after becoming part of the Select Group 2 referee’s list for the 2019/20 season.

Gillett was one of the most high-profile officials in the A-League in his native Australia, officiating there from 2010 to 2019.

Assistant VAR: Lee Betts

Norwich-based Lee Betts has been a Select Group and FIFA Assistant referee since August 2016. Betts was assistant for the League Cup final 2021.

PREMIER LEAGUE Who are the Premier League referees for 2021/22?

PREMIER LEAGUE Who are the Premier League assistant referees for 2021/22?

PREMIER LEAGUE Everything you need to know for the 2021/22 season