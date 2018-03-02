Danish side raffles pitchside jacuzzi seats (and they're amazing)

Opponents of modern football, you are not going to like this.

Everybody else: see below...

That's a game from Denmark's top flight between Hobro IK and Copenhagen - played in brisk -4 degree conditions. Fortunately - for the fans pictured at least - the hosts raffled three tickets to watch the game from the side of the pitch in a jacuzzi.

Just 1,013 hardy souls turned up to see Hobro beaten 2-0 by the Danish giants, who moved up to fourth but are already a whopping 18 points behind joint-leaders Brondby and Midtjylland after 23 matches.

Who cares if football isn't what it used to be? This doesn't look like a bad way to spend 90 minutes.

