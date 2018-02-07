Danish Superliga club Lyngby could lose their entire squad this week

A desperate situation is developing in Denmark, where Superliga club Lyngby are mired in financial crisis and have been unable to pay their players.

Promoted from the first division in 2016, Lyngby actually finished third in the top flight last season and made it as far as the third round for Europa League qualifying in 2017/18.

But, as of last Friday, salaries still hadn't been met. The players' union has become involved and, as of today, those unpaid players are technically free and able to leave the club.

According to local media, Swedish defender Simon Strand is already as good as gone to Allsvenskan club Dalkurd – having only signed a three-year contract with Lyngby in January.

Chaos, then - particularly given that the second half of the season is due to begin on Sunday, and there's no word yet on whether Lyngby will even be able to fulfil their fixture against Brondby.

It's expected that new investment will save the Danish club soon, however – and there could even be additional help in the form of a tie-up with Championship club Aston Villa. According to sources, the two clubs would join forces to develop young talent in England and Denmark.

