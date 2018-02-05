Watch: Ayr United goalkeeper makes catastrophic (but hilarious) double blunder

Some white-hot Scottish League One action here from Ayr United's game with Alloa over the weekend.

Ayr had actually begun the day at the top of the table and took the lead in this game – but then it all went wrong. So wrong.

With Ayr having already been pulled back to 1-1, their goalkeeper Jack Ruddy followed up with a pair of clangers in the 17th minute (and we're not sure which is worse). Worse still, there were no more goals and the hosts suffered defeat.

3:43 for what you seek

Ouch. Raith Rovers are the new leaders of League One.

