Bristol City U23s go 4-0 up in first 23 minutes, Watford score five in 19 mins... finishes 5-5

Perhaps Watford's U23s were revelling a little too hard in the success of the senior team on Monday night – the following day they were 4-0 down inside 23 minutes of their clash against Bristol City at the Stoke Gifford Stadium.

Rory Holden scored twice, while Antoine Semenyo and Kel Akpobire added a goal each to ensure a rapid start for the hosts. That should have been enough for Bristol City to cruise towards a comfortable victory in this bottom-of-the-table battle.

But the Robins also showed why they're cut adrift at the bottom by somehow allowing Watford to draw level right on the stroke of half-time, including two-goals for 16-year-old debutant Ryan Cassidy.

Then it got worse.

Two minutes after the restart, Watford whippersnapper Cassidy completed a hat-trick to put the Hornets 5-4 up – only for the remarkable comeback to be spoilt when Bristol City levelled through Tyreek Bakinson in the 58th minute.

No goals in the final half an hour? Rubbish.

In Other News...