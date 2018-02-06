Sean Rigg leaves Newport two days before Tottenham FA Cup replay to become a tattoo artist

Rigg left Newport by mutual consent on Monday so that he could join part-timers Bath City in the Conference South, which means he can also chase his dreams of tattoo artistry.

Even though Newport are set to play one of the biggest games of their history on Wednesday night at Tottenham, which Rigg looked set to be a part of, he decided it was the right time to leave.

Newport manager Michael Flynn insists he wanted Rigg to remain at the club, but respects his decision to leave.

"I told Sean that I wanted him to stay," Flynn told Wales Online. "He made his decision a while back that he wanted to go part-time and pursue a career in being a tattoo artist.

"I tried to change his mind but he’s a clever lad and just fell out of love with the game. He was thinking of the future and this is an ideal timing for him to go and chase his dream of being a tattoo artist."

