Diego Maradona named chairman of obscure Belarusian club

It's the kind of tale which could only involve Diego Maradona. Having had his contract terminated by UAE second division side Al-Fujairah, it was quickly reported - and then denied - that El Diego had been reinstated days later. Madness, obviously, which has since shown to be untrue.

Anyway, the rolling stone gathers no moss and Maradona is back in football. He's been appointed chairman of Belarusian Premier Division side Dinamo Brest and is expected to, in the club's words, "deal with strategic development".

Chairman!

Диего Марадона: «Я президент, я тренер брестского «Динамо». С любовью»May 16, 2018

The Argentine icon is certainly enthused by his new role.

"I signed the contract and I am the president of Dinamo Brest. Thank you for the confidence and for thinking of me."

His first game will be big one, too, as Dinamo are set to face giants BATE in the Belarusian Cup final this weekend.

As with everything to do with Maradona, FFT is sure that this will go extremely well and last a long time.

