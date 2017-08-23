Dimitar Berbatov joins former team-mate Wes Brown at latest club

The 36-year-old forward has been out of contract since last summer, but will now link up with former United team-mate Wes Brown at the Blasters in a one-year deal.

The Bulgarian is a marquee signing for the club and will become the third-highest-paid player in ISL history, after Robbie Keane and Alessandro Del Piero.

Golden touch,turns like a dream & a deadly finish.The Bulgarian Hitman is set to take ISL by storm. August 23, 2017

Berbatov will reunite with Kerala’s new head coach Rene Meulensteen, who worked with him during his time at Old Trafford and Fulham.

The seven-time Bulgarian Footballer of the Year joins a team that finished runners-up in both the ISL and domestic cup in 2016. But where there's Berba...

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com