Dozy Malawian match-fixers go to police after botched plan
Nchalo United bribed match officials before a national cup game, but demanded their money back after failing to get the win
Nchalo paid the officials $20 to ensure they would win the match, according to Inside World Football, but the game finished 1-1 and their opponents Chitipa United won the contest on penalties.
But when the referees could only cobble together $15 to return to Nchalo, the fixers had the bright idea of taking their grievances to the authorities.
All four officials have since been banned for life, and there is now a case pending over Nchalo's conduct.
If only they'd... like, thought about it.
