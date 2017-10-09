Ex-Manchester United starlet Ravel Morrison scores skilful first goal in Mexico

Ravel Morrison is widely remembered by fans of his clubs in England more for his off-pitch antics than twinkle-toed exploits on it.

(When you're done with this story, check out our longer read: Where on earth did it all go wrong for Ravel Morrison?)

After an unsuccessful stint in Italy with Lazio, Morrison's increasingly nomadic lifestyle has landed him in Mexico at top flight outfit Atlas.

In his fifth appearance (including friendlies), the 24-year-old has scored a first goal for the Guadalajara-based club.

The Lazio loanee came on as a 46th-minute substitute in the friendly against America, and equalised on the hour mark with a fine effort from outside the box.

Atlas lost the game 2-1, but Morrison will be chuffed to have opened his account in Mexico. Next task: competitive impact.

​In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com