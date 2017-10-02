Lyon's Marcelo accidentally flicks yellow card out of referee's hand, gets sent off
The Brazilian centre-back picked up two yellow cards in the space of seconds after inadvertently batting the referee's card away
Marcelo was first punished for obstructing Angers' Baptiste Santamaria, in a challenge that looked harsh to merit a yellow card.
But it got worse – Marcelo wasn't best pleased upon receiving his caution, and gesticulated in front of the referee.
Unfortunately for him, his hand happened to collide with the referee's as he turned away, flicking the yellow card out of the official's hand.
Not to be embarrassed, the referee decided to show Marcelo a second yellow card, meaning an early bath for the 30-year-old.
Lyon were 3-1 up at the time of Marcelo's 50th-minute dismissal, but Angers pulled two goals back to grab a 3-3 draw and rub salt into the wounds.
- Coventry assisted by corner flag for winning goal against Crewe
- Hilariously hapless touch leads to Bochum goalkeeper dribbling in own goal
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.