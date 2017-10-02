Lyon's Marcelo accidentally flicks yellow card out of referee's hand, gets sent off

Marcelo was first punished for obstructing Angers' Baptiste Santamaria, in a challenge that looked harsh to merit a yellow card.

But it got worse – Marcelo wasn't best pleased upon receiving his caution, and gesticulated in front of the referee.

Unfortunately for him, his hand happened to collide with the referee's as he turned away, flicking the yellow card out of the official's hand.

Not to be embarrassed, the referee decided to show Marcelo a second yellow card, meaning an early bath for the 30-year-old.

Lyon were 3-1 up at the time of Marcelo's 50th-minute dismissal, but Angers pulled two goals back to grab a 3-3 draw and rub salt into the wounds.

