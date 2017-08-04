England rugby coach Eddie Jones visits Tony Pulis for West Brom training session

Renowned for his gruelling training sessions and no-nonsense approach, Eddie Jones headed for a meeting of minds with Tony Pulis at West Brom's training ground on Thursday afternoon.

Following a tour of the facilities and speaking to players and staff, Jones met with Pulis for lunch to discuss player performance (and perhaps even playing style, arf). Unsurprisingly, the pair got on swimmingly.

IN OTHER NEWS... Juan Mata calls on fellow footballers to donate 1% of wage to charity Usain Bolt is going to be in Pro Evolution Soccer 2018

"The chance to meet Tony was a big factor," the Australian two-time Six Nations winner told West Brom's official website.

"His reputation goes a long way and his ability to get the most out of his team is just fantastic.

"I enjoyed the way he coached. He was out on the field barking instructions and demanding the best from his players. It was good to see a coach in action leading the tactical drive of the team."

We'll just be right here on the edge of our seats to see how this flourishing love affair develops.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com