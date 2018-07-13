Europa League qualifying has already begun with a stunning goal scored in Luxembourg

The World Cup may be drawing to a close but already there's a load of clubs across Europe hoping to secure a place in the main Europa League 2018/19 draw.

And in the 23rd minute of the first round qualifying tie between Racing and Viitorul on Thursday night, Dragus gave the Liga I side the lead with a fantastic, acrobatic strike.

The 19-year-old latched onto a delicately weighted through ball before lobbing goalkeeper Romain Ruffier on the turn.

Ianis Hagi, the son of Romanian legend Gheorghe, scored a second from the spot in the 82nd minute to ensure Viitorul takes a comfortable lead heading into the second leg on July 19.

