Everton 0-0 Liverpool: How many of last 17 league derbies have Toffees fired blanks in?

The spoils were shared on Merseyside for the second time in the Premier League this season, but unlike at Anfield there was no frantic finale.

The Toffees, having netted just two goals in their last four league outings, struggled to create opportunities and had to wait until the 87th minute to register their one and only shot on target.

Six of the Reds' 17 attempts forced Joel Robles into action, while Jordon Ibe - making his second league start and first since May 2013 - smacked the woodwork with a ferocious long-range attempt.

Everton midfield enforcer James McCarthy made the most tackles and ball recoveries at Goodison Park, but Liverpool were equally effective in the tackle as both sides cancelled each other out in what was likely to be Steven Gerrard's 33rd and final Merseyside derby.

5 of the last 6 Premier League Merseyside derbies have ended in a draw.

Everton have failed to score in 10 of their last 17 Premier League derbies against Liverpool.

Everton didn’t attempt a shot on target in this match until Seamus Coleman’s attempt in the 87th minute.

Overall, the Toffees have scored just 7 goals in their last 10 Premier League games.

Everton have kept 3 successive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since November 2013.

Brendan Rodgers won his 184th point in what was his 100th Premier League game in charge of Liverpool.

The only Liverpool manager to have won more points in his opening 100 Premier League games in charge of the club was Rafa Benitez (186).

