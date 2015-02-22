Everton 2-2 Leicester: What have Foxes done less than any Premier League side this season?

FURTHER READING Report Martinez reaction Pearson reaction Analysis with Stats Zone

Leicester were denied a valuable win in their battle for Premier League survival as an 89th-minute own goal from Matthew Upson ensured Everton salvaged a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park. Two blunders by Tim Howard in a hapless performance were punished dearly, as Leicester responded to Steven Naismith's opener with goals from David Nugent and Esteban Cambiasso.

The Premier League's bottom side looked set to climb within two points of safety as a result, only to suffer late heartbreak as Upson inadvertently diverted a Romelu Lukaku header into his own net. Naismith put Everton in front after 57 minutes with a scuffed finish, but the game then turned on a brace of mistakes from Howard.

The USA keeper spilled a low cross to gift boyhood Everton fan Nugent a 63rd-minute equaliser and failed to deal with Danny Simpson's right-wing delivery in the build-up to Cambiasso's close-range strike.

Lukaku spurned a host of chances for Everton, but the Belgium forward ultimately came good as he met Christian Atsu's cross and saw his diving header brush off Upson to leave Mark Schwarzer with no chance.

Both Everton and Leicester have scored 1 first-half goal in their last 7 Premier League games.

8 of Steven Naismith’s last 11 Premier League goals have come at Goodison Park.

Naismith scored 4 goals in his first Premier League season, 5 in his second and now 6 in his third campaign.

Leicester have kept fewer clean sheets than any other team in the top flight this season (4).

2 of David Nugent’s 3 Premier League goals this season have come on Merseyside.

Everton have failed to win in 5 consecutive home Premier League games for the first time since October – December 2009.

Leicester have scored more than 1 goal twice in their last 13 Premier League games - at Goodison Park and the 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Leicester have conceded the last 2 Premier League own goals – Matthew Upson in this game and Wes Morgan against Manchester United.

21 Premier League games have ended 2-2 this season – there were 17 in the whole of 2013/14.

Romelu Lukaku had 9 shots (including blocks) without scoring – the joint-most in a Premier League game this season without finding the target (also Graziano Pellè vs Stoke).

Everton have dropped the most points from winning positions this season (17).

