Every English team that went unbeaten during Liz Truss' short-lasting reign

Liz Truss's departure after 45 days in office makes her the shortest-serving PM in UK history, but in that period only eight teams in England's top four leagues have managed to go unbeaten.

Truss became leader of the Conservative Party on September 5, 2022, and assumed office the day after. However, she resigned on October 20, 2022, and in that disrupted period of the football calendar some teams played four league games.

Nonetheless, three sides from the Premier League, two from the Championship, one from League One and two from League Two have managed to last the full 45 days without losing a league match. That, right there, is Liz Truss' legacy – maybe she'll even remember all eight clubs with fondness? We doubt it, but FourFourTwo discovered the teams who haven't lost a league game since September 5.

Arsenal: P4, W4, D0

Flying high at the top of the Premier League, Arsenal's only drop of points this season came against Manchester United in a 3-1 defeat. That loss occurred the day before Truss came into office, though, and since then the Gunners have been flying.

Notable wins came against Tottenham and Liverpool at The Emirates, further building their league title aspirations, but on the road Arsenal also managed to beat Brentford and Leeds.

During those four games Arsenal scored ten goals, with three of the fixtures witnessing three goals each.

Chelsea: P4, W3, D1

Not a club to shy away from drama or controversy, Chelsea have managed to maintain an unbeaten period across Truss' short reign, despite sacking Champions League winning manager Thomas Tuchel in September.

The Blues didn't play a league fixture between September 3 and October 1, though, but under Graham Potter they have managed to beat Crystal Palace, Wolves and Aston Villa, before drawing with Brentford on Wednesday night.

Currently fourth in the table, Chelsea conceded just once across those four games too, finding the net on six occasions.

Newcastle United: P5, W3, D2

A club with a genuine chance at finishing in a European place this season, Newcastle have certainly impressed - and their five games over the time Truss spent in office are no different.

Newcastle dispatched Fulham 4-1 at Craven Cottage before welcoming Brentford to St James' Park and turning them over 5-1. They then beat Everton on Wednesday night through a Miguel Almiron finish, after managing to draw with both Bournemouth and Manchester United.

With just one league loss this season – coming against Liverpool with the final kick of the match – Newcastle are currently sixth and making considerable progress under Eddie Howe.

Burnley: P7, W3 ,D4

Burnley would have preferred a couple of those draws to be turned into wins, but beggars can't be choosers and going unbeaten for seven games – no matter what point of the season it is - highlights some promising signs.

Comfortably beating Swansea 4-0 at Turf Moor is certainly the highlight of those seven games, where Vincent Kompany's men have had to scrap for every other result. Conceding five goals over that period suggests he has managed to get Burnley defensively sound, though, and not losing a game signals they could make an immediate return to the Premier League.

Luton Town: P7, W4, D3

Luton are currently on course to finish in the play-offs once again this season, and their fine run of form makes it easy to see why.

The Hatters have beaten Blackburn, QPR and Norwich, who all sit in the Championship top six, during those seven fixtures, while they had dramatic draws against Huddersfield and Coventry, too.

Their other game, against West Brom, finished goalless, but Nathan Jones' side look on course to perform beyond their means, and expectations, in 2022/23.

Plymouth Argyle: P7, W6, D1

Plymouth Argyle's resplendent form in League One sees the Pilgrims sitting pretty at the top of League One and four points clear of second place.

Unbeaten in their last ten league games, Plymouth's only draw in the last 45 days came after conceding in the final seconds of their clash against Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Regardless, Argyle have beaten fellow promotion hopefuls Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday during that period of seven fixtures, scoring 14 goals and conceding just five. With Steven Schumacher seemingly ruling himself out of the running for the West Brom job too, Plymouth could put last season's demons behind them and get promoted back to the Championship.

Mansfield Town: P6, W4, D2

Mansfield have carried last season's form into the current campaign, dusting themselves off from their 3-0 play-off final defeat to Port Vale and responding in impressive fashion.

Currently fourth in League Two, Mansfield have scored nine goals and conceded four in the six games they have played, and are on course to at least finish in the play-offs again this season.

Carlisle United: P7, W4, D3

Carlisle drew with fellow League Two unbeaten side Mansfield the week after Liz Truss came into office, and haven't looked back since.

Sixth in the table of England's fourth tier, Carlisle are steadily climbing the table after coming into form at the beginning of September. Four wins and three draws is encouraging within a league so competitive, and across the 45-day period they have bagged 11 goals, conceding just four in return.