Ex-Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse comes out of retirement for third-tier move

Having been unable to earn a contract at former club Auxerre, Cisse packed in football entirely in February.

Yet just a few months on, the 35-year-old has returned to football with Swiss third-tier outfit Yverdon Sport, who confirmed they signed the former Liverpool forward on Monday evening.

Yverdon won promotion to the third tier at the end of last season, so were looking to strengthen their squad over the summer. Suffice to say, however, that they didn't expect the arrival of a former France international with 257 professional goals to his name.

Cisse tweeted: "Thank you for your messages of support that makes me happy and makes me want to have a great season with @yverdonsport."

Will DJ Djib get back behind the decks again? The music world holds its breath.

