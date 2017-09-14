Ex-Premier League striker Marcus Bent joins ninth-tier club Wick FC

The 39-year-old, who has previously played for the likes of Ipswich, Everton, Birmingham and Sheffield United, has agreed a deal with the Southern Combination League club.

He was last contracted to Mitra Kukar in the Indonesian Super League, but has found himself on the wrong side of the law since.

In September 2015, Bent was tasered and arrested by police responding to his call when he believed there were intruders in his house. In February 2016 he was found guilty of affray and possession of cocaine, and was slapped with a suspended 12-month prison sentence.

In June that year he was again found guilty of cocaine possession, this time at Chessington World of Adventures.

Chairman Rodney Lampton told the Littlehampton Gazette: “Myself and Marcus grew up together in Hammersmith and we’ve remained great friends ever since.

“When I took over as chairman I had a chat with Marcus and he said he’d be interested in joining the club.

“He’s got great pedigree in the game, I’m hoping his addition will be the first of many great things to come at Wick.”

Bent will also do some coaching on the side, assisting manager Lee Baldwin with training.

The former England U21 international could make his debut for Wick against Eastbourne Town in a cup match on Tuesday.

